Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Rises By 9.0%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 67,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 259,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $3,060,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in Intel by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 1,334,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,703,100. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

