Short Interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Decreases By 7.5%

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Innovid to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Innovid from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovid Stock Performance

NYSE CTV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $180.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. Innovid has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Innovid had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovid will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

