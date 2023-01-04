Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Grows By 7.7%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 2,290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMQCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

