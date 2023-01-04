Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Declines By 8.8%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

