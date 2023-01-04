Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Rises By 11.3%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 978,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

HyreCar Stock Up 2.1 %

HYRE opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. HyreCar has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HyreCar by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 217,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

