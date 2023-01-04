Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Rises By 11.9%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 9,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.05) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 276.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in HSBC by 52.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in HSBC by 74.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.63. 2,033,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,720. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

