Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Decreases By 12.9%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Creative Planning grew its position in Graco by 38.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 136.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 772,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

