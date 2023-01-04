Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 12.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.00. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $207,955.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joe L. Williams bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $50,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $207,955.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,831.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,455 shares of company stock valued at $221,581 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Friedman Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 46,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

