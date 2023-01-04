Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Decreases By 10.3%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ EOSEW remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.

