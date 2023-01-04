Short Interest in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Grows By 7.4%

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 494,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. 559,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,211. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

