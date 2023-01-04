Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Decreases By 11.6%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 22,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,893. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

