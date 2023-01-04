Short Interest in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Decreases By 11.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 5,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.83.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

ENPH stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.71. 159,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,535. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

