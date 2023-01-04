Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Drops By 19.7%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 2,962,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,321. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $622.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.00 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,555,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,493,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 189.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 36,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

