Short Interest in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Rises By 9.4%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 881,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Embark Technology Trading Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:EMBK traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,766. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.40. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embark Technology will post -6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

