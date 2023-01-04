Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 8.0%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 20,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,779. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

