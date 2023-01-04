Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 8.0%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Ellington Financial Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of EFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. 20,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,779. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.
Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on EFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.