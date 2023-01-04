Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Decreases By 13.9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

DX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 1,140,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

