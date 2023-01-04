Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Decreases By 13.9%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Dynex Capital Stock Performance
DX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 1,140,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.
Dynex Capital Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
