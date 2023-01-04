Short Interest in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Increases By 10.7%

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 10,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,217. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.73 million. Equities analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

