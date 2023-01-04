Short Interest in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Drops By 13.5%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,210,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 33,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,261,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,313. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

