Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Rises By 5.1%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CWEN opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 45.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $36,957,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 299,086 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 473,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth $5,943,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

