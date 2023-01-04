Short Interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Drops By 6.9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 32,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,271,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,942,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $1,945,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

