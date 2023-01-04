Short Interest in Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Increases By 9.1%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPHRF opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $5.38.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
