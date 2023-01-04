Short Interest in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Declines By 18.8%

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 7,460,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 581,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 1.7 %

CX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.