Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Decreases By 7.0%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock worth $75,707 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.1 %

C3.ai stock opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.35. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

