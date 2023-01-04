Short Interest in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Decreases By 7.0%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $58,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,005.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock worth $75,707 in the last ninety days. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
