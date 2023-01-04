Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Decreases By 7.4%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 468,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biomerica Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of -0.50.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 57.33% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biomerica in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 6.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

