Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Drops By 15.0%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.51) to GBX 2,250 ($27.11) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 156,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,584. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

