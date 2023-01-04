Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Drops By 12.9%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at BARK

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BARK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BARK by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BARK Stock Performance

BARK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 912,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $272.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.12. BARK has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. Equities research analysts predict that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on BARK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

