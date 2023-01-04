Short Interest in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Drops By 12.5%

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.5 %

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,826. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,242,000 after buying an additional 617,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 175.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 191,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 122,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

