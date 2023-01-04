Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Drops By 9.9%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

AVT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.19. 9,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,468. Avnet has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

