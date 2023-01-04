Short Interest in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Increases By 7.9%

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Avista by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Avista by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 67,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 993,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,597. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avista has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $359.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.