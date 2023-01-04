Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Declines By 9.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 585,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,699. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

