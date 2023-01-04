Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Decreases By 7.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Magda Marquet acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $39,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,942 shares in the company, valued at $448,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

