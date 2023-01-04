Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Grows By 8.2%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 724,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,051,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,791,000 after buying an additional 266,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 358,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

