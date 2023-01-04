Short Interest in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Declines By 11.1%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $28.72.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 131.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock worth $279,719. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

