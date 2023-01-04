Short Interest in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Decreases By 14.3%

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

ACR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648. The company has a current ratio of 150.87, a quick ratio of 150.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $55,661.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 520,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,632 shares of company stock worth $439,662. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter worth $663,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

