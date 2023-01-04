Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Update

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 9,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 24.3% in the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 11.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 28.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

