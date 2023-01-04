Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.57

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

