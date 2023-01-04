Serengeti Asset Management LP Has $11.63 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises about 36.5% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

APO traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. 16,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $74.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.83.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.