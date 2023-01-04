Serengeti Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.8% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 319,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,096,628. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

