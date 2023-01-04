Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. abrdn plc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $1,920,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.