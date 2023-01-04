Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,633 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $21,594,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $23,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $17,267,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 75.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 457,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MSM opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.83. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

