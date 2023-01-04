Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,303 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

