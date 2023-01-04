Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,560 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

