Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.22 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

