Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

