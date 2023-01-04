Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys £12,150 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 405,000 shares of Seed Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,638.55).
Seed Innovations Stock Up 7.9 %
Shares of SEED stock traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.59 ($0.03). 967,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.29. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00.
About Seed Innovations
