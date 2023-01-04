Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Buys £12,150 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 405,000 shares of Seed Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,638.55).

Seed Innovations Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of SEED stock traded up GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2.59 ($0.03). 967,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.29. Seed Innovations Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.10). The company has a market cap of £5.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

