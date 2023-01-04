Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Reduced by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 3.3% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

