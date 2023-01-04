Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.13. 2,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,225. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.