Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $140.98

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and traded as low as $139.32. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $139.81, with a volume of 300 shares.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

