Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 252,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,856,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,702 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

