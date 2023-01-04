Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $113.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

